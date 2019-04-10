Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. "Bob" Wilson. View Sign

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Bob on April 5, 2019 at the Foothills Country Hospice at the age of 78 after a long and hard fought battle with cancer.

Bob will forever be remembered by his partner in life Louise Gale and her family (whom he called his own) daughters Tanice Belding and Jodie Berrington; grandchildren Carlee Belding, Blake Belding and Allie Kulba and great grandson Benett. He is also survived by his sister Helen (Henry) Kroker, brother in law Bob Weller, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and many, many friends. Bob was predeceased by his sister Yvonne Weller in 2003.

Bob was born at New Brigden, Alberta January 9, 1941 to John Edgar (Ed) Wilson and Lea Blanche Lemire. He lived on the family farm until June 1968 when he moved to Calgary (with then wife Joyce) to manage Rudiger Ranch, a purebred Charolais operation, until 1970. In the fall of 1971 he began a career with Transcon Livestock Corp., a purebred cattle sales management company, that was to last for approximately 40 years. Bob traveled many thousands of miles doing a job he greatly enjoyed. During this time he made many life long friends all across Canada and a very deep and special bond with Rodney James, Bob and Heather James and Jay Good. He also worked for a short time at the Calgary Stockyards, for two years with his cousin Harvey Bourassa, order buying cattle, and as an insurance adjuster for Agriculture Financial Services Corp.

In 1991 Bob moved to Okotoks to live with Louise. Her family also lived in Okotoks and this new found family gave him a different purpose that he enjoyed very much. The greatest joy and light of Bob's life was granddaughter Allie who came into his life as a baby. He did all the things with her that he missed by not having a family of his own. Bob was a mentor and friend to so many of us. When it came to dignity and integrity and how to set an example of how to treat others, Bob Wilson was a giant of a man.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Bob on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Foothills Centennial Center #4-204 Community Way, Okotoks, AB.

Thank you to everyone at Foothills Country Hospice for the tender and compassionate care you gave Bob in his last few weeks. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bob's memory to Foothills Country Hospice, Box 274, Okotoks, AB T1S 1A5 (

105 - 4715 13th Street NE

Calgary , AB T2E 6M3

(403) 277-7343 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Western Wheel on Apr. 11, 2019

