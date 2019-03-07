Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Paul Deplaedt. View Sign

Roy passed away peacefully in Okotoks, Alberta. Born in Elva, Manitoba, Roy was originally a farm boy. One of three brothers, Roy left home at the age of 16 to work in the oil patch. He came home to marry his childhood sweetheart, Bette Lou Snyder, on December 21, 1963. Over the course of their 55-year marriage, Roy and Bette had three children. Roy was a stoic and hardworking entrepreneur whose vision and determination helped him find success in all his many and varied business ventures. Those who knew and worked with Roy, found him to be a fair and honest business man, whose handshake was his word. He and Bette enjoyed extensive travels and many adventures with their family, including regular skiing and fishing trips, summers in the Kooteneys and a year-long trek through Australia and the South Pacific.

Roy is survived by the love of his life, Bette; his children, Tracey, Kelly, and Paul; his eight grandchildren, Taylor, Justin, Sage, Boden, Ashlyn, Thomas, Liam and Zac; and his two brothers Norman, George and their families.

A wonderful father, husband, brother and grandfather, Roy's integrity, strength of character, and can-do attitude were the model for his children to follow. He loved and was fiercely protective of his family; and he will forever be remembered as a larger-than-life, giant of a man who had charm, a quick wit, wry humor and always that mischievous twinkle in his eye.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made in Roy's memory to the Foothills Country Hospice in Okotoks, Alberta. The caring staff worked tirelessly to make Roy's final days comfortable. During this time, Roy was visited and constantly surrounded by his loving family and many friends and we are all grateful for everyone's enduring support.

A Deplaedt style celebration of Roy is planned for this summer.

200 Woodgate Road

Okotoks , AB T1S 1L2

Snodgrass Funeral Home
200 Woodgate Road
Okotoks , AB T1S 1L2
(403) 938-3111
Published in Western Wheel on Mar. 8, 2019

