Ruby Patricia Massie "Pat" passed away with her family by her side on April 1st, 2019 at the age of 94. She will be deeply missed by her daughters Brenda (John) and Lynn, her granddaughter Jessie (Chris) and her great grandchildren Boston, Novah, Emmerson, Jhetta and Cason, whom she loved very much.

Pat was born September 2nd, 1924 to Robert Billings and Thelma Elizabeth Lowe in Cardston, Alberta. She grew up on a ranch south of Cardston where summers were spent herding sheep with her sister Clea and brothers, Jim and Jack. Pat had fond memories of life on the ranch and felt fortunate to grow up in such a beautiful area with Chief Mountain holding a special place in her heart.

At 17 she enrolled in Normal School (teachers college) in Calgary. During WWII teachers were in short supply, so mid way through her first year, Pat was asked to go teach at a remote community west of Mayerthorpe. In her early years of teaching her workday often started with a long walk to school. Once there she would light a coal stove to heat the classroom for the arrival of her students. Many schools of the era were referred to as one-room and often included grades one through twelve. At one of these schools, there were some students older than she was. Her teaching career spanned 44 years and took her to several communities throughout Alberta, lastly to Okotoks, where she taught from 1968 until her retirement in 1993. Early in her career, Pat took a train, along with other Alberta teachers to Ajax, Ontario, where they worked for the summer in a munitions plant to assist with the war effort. This trip included a visit to New York City, which, she recalled, was quite an adventure. To a lot of people in the community Pat is remembered as "Mrs. Massie", having taught many children over the years.

She was known to be strict, but her students benefitted from her care and the genuine attention she gave to each child along the way. Pat was passionate about helping children learn.

While teaching at Red Deer Lake, Pat met Charles Robert Douglas Massie and they were married in 1953. They operated a dairy farm at Priddis before purchasing a property near Okotoks, where they were involved in agriculture for many years. Here they raised their three children.

Pat loved a joke and will always be remembered for her quick wit, keen sense of humor and her unforgettable funny expressions. "Oh my shattered clavicle" and "Oh dear doctor" to quote a couple. She was an avid reader and enjoyed nature. An inspiration to us; she possessed an unwavering determination, work ethic, strength, and loyalty. Pat was a remarkable woman who touched many lives. Her family will be forever grateful to her for the example that she set, and for her constant support and love throughout the years. Pat truly was one of a kind, and there will never be enough words to describe what she means to us.

Pat was predeceased by her husband Bob

and son Rob.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the

Rising Sun LTC and the Oilfields Hospital for their care over the past several years.

At Pat's request, there will be no funeral service. In Lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so can donate to the Stars Air Ambulance, 1441 Aviation Park NE Box 570, Calgary, Ab T2E 8M7 or to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Rockyview General Hospital 7007 14th St SW Calgary, AB T2V 1P9

To email condolences please visit

