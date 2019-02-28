May 18, 1935 – February 14, 2019
|
"It is with great sadness we announce
the passing of Sarah Mushaluk at
South Health Campus in Calgary,
Alberta on February 14, 2019.
Sarah is survived by her husband
John, daughter Cynthia, brother Abe
(Mary), and sisters Mary and Helena
plus numerous family members and
friends. Her son Byron predeceased
her in 2014.
A Celebration of Life will be held
April 5, 2019 at the Evangelical Free
Church in Okotoks at 1:00 p.m.
To email condolences please visit
www.snodgrassfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements in Care of Snodgrass
Funeral Home Okotoks 403-938-3111.
Snodgrass Funeral Home
200 Woodgate Road
Okotoks, AB T1S 1L2
(403) 938-3111
Published in Western Wheel on Feb. 27, 2019