Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Craig Forbes. View Sign

Mr. Scott Forbes of High River, Alberta passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the High River Hospital on January 30th, 2019 at the age of 66 years. Scott is survived by his wife Sharon; daughter Jennifer (Isaac) Murphy; son Shawn; sister Maureen (Patrick) Bindner and their children Andrea, Kimberly and Holly; mother-in-law Vivian Pippus; brothers-in-law Ken (Cathryn) Pippus and Greg (Sandra) Pippus as well as numerous nieces, nephews and good friends. Scott was predeceased by his parents Robert and Marjorie Forbes.

Born and raised in Windsor, Ontario, Scott completed his schooling at the University of Windsor with his B.Ed, with Honors in Economics and Political Science. Scott moved to High River in 1980 where he worked at Oilfields High School, Foothills Composite High School and Highwood High School. Scott was extremely proud of his teaching career and his impact on students, colleagues, and the world around him.

Volunteerism and Community involvement were Scott's passion and life pursuits. He was a member of the High River Active 20/30 Club,

Scott was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2011 and was advised that he had a year to live. He fought an inspiring battle to the very end – almost 8 years later.

A Celebration of Scott's Life will be held at the Highwood Memorial Centre on Thursday, February 7th at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the High River District Health Care Foundation –

www.highriverhealthfoundation.ca.

To send condolences and view Scott's Tribute Page please visit Mr. Scott Forbes of High River, Alberta passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the High River Hospital on January 30th, 2019 at the age of 66 years. Scott is survived by his wife Sharon; daughter Jennifer (Isaac) Murphy; son Shawn; sister Maureen (Patrick) Bindner and their children Andrea, Kimberly and Holly; mother-in-law Vivian Pippus; brothers-in-law Ken (Cathryn) Pippus and Greg (Sandra) Pippus as well as numerous nieces, nephews and good friends. Scott was predeceased by his parents Robert and Marjorie Forbes.Born and raised in Windsor, Ontario, Scott completed his schooling at the University of Windsor with his B.Ed, with Honors in Economics and Political Science. Scott moved to High River in 1980 where he worked at Oilfields High School, Foothills Composite High School and Highwood High School. Scott was extremely proud of his teaching career and his impact on students, colleagues, and the world around him.Volunteerism and Community involvement were Scott's passion and life pursuits. He was a member of the High River Active 20/30 Club, Rotary International , Scouting, spokesperson for the High River Cancer Centre, soccer coach, High River Music Festival, school extra-curricular activities, High River Library Board, High River United Church Board and the Season's Retirement Community Resident Board.Scott was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2011 and was advised that he had a year to live. He fought an inspiring battle to the very end – almost 8 years later.A Celebration of Scott's Life will be held at the Highwood Memorial Centre on Thursday, February 7th at 4:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the High River District Health Care Foundation –www.highriverhealthfoundation.ca.To send condolences and view Scott's Tribute Page please visit www.lylereeves.com. Caring for the family is Lyle Reeves Funerals of High River (Craig Snodgrass) 403.652.4242. Funeral Home Lyle Reeves Funerals Inc.

115 8th Ave. SE

High River , AB T1V 1M3

403-652-4242 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Western Wheel on Feb. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to today's Obituaries for Western Wheel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close