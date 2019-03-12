HARRHY, Sue (nee Willumsen) - Sue passed away on March 1st, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. This sad passing was brought about after another visit with the curse of cancer. During this encounter she showed her usual bravery, strength and, above all, grace.
Born in High River, Alberta and raised to be a farm girl in Okotoks, she never lost her practical and "get 'er done" spirit. She had a steely resilience and a gentle heart. She used both to provide a caring and compassionate space for her many friends and in her service as a counsellor in Kelowna, where she had practiced since 1993. Sue often counted her blessings and was so grateful for the richness of her life that included travel, fine friends and a loving family including her husband Dave, her two wonderful sons Michael and Scott, and more recently their partners Altaira and Rachel. She had great affection for her "sib" John, his partner Lisa, and was a proud aunt to Lucas and Nicola.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Mary Irwin Theatre at Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave, Kelowna on Saturday, March 16th at 2:00 pm. In advance of that, we are asking for friends and family to send their warm memories to us, so that we can truly celebrate her life. Please send single descriptive words, stories, or pictures that reflect your memories of Sue by March 13th, to [email protected]. Condolences for the family may also be sent to this site.
A special thanks to her entire medical team for the excellent care in the community, and the Cancer Centre for the Southern Interior, and at Kelowna General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation – Patient Emergency Fund, 399 Royal Avenue, Kelowna, BC. V1Y 5L3.
Published in Western Wheel on Mar. 13, 2019