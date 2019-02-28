May 24, 1928 – February 18, 2019
Vicy Poffenroth, beloved mother, grandmother
and great grandmother passed away
peacefully on February 18, 2019 at
the age of 90 years.
Vicy was born and raised in Calgary, one of
eleven children, to Harry and Elizabeth Collett.
She went on to become a hairdresser until
she met and married Harvey Poffenroth, a
farmer in the Red Deer Lake area. It was
on their farm they worked hard and raised
a family. Being a city girl, the change from
city life to farm life was a challenge that she
embraced whole heartedly.
In 1978 she moved to Okotoks and began her
career in the Ginger Tea Room, staying
until her retirement.
Vicy was an amazing, wonderful mother, a
kind caring person to all and had the greatest
sense of humor. She loved knitting, sewing,
quilting, bowling and cooking but most of all
she loved her family. She will be sadly missed.
Vicy is survived by her children Corinne
(Brian) Lynch, Rhonda (Graham) Cannon,
Joan Poffenroth and Kevin Poffenroth. She
is also survived by her grandchildren Jesse
(Sarah) Lynch, Amy (Tavis) Agnew, Sheena
(Glenn) Nielsen, Kelsey Lynch (Len), Winston
David, Riley David, Joel (Jessica) Cannon,
Jody Powers; as well as by
9 great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son Brian, infant
son Henry and great grandson Benjamin.
The family would like to thank all her care
givers for their support, kindness and
care over the last years. It was all deeply
appreciated. Donations in Vicy's name may
be sent to Age Care MIdnapore, Sundance
Unit (500 Midpark Way SE Calgary,
AB T2X 3S3 (403) 873-2600) or Sandstone
Lodge Okotoks (101 Centre Ct, Okotoks,
AB T1S 1G5 (403) 938-6404)
At Vicy's request no formal funeral service
will be held. Condolences may be sent to the
family at www.snodgrassfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements in care of
Snodgrass Funeral Home - Okotoks
Published in Western Wheel on Feb. 27, 2019