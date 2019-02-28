Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victoria Elizabeth "Vicy" (Collett) Poffenroth. View Sign

May 24, 1928 – February 18, 2019



Vicy Poffenroth, beloved mother, grandmother

and great grandmother passed away

peacefully on February 18, 2019 at

the age of 90 years.

Vicy was born and raised in Calgary, one of

eleven children, to Harry and Elizabeth Collett.

She went on to become a hairdresser until

she met and married Harvey Poffenroth, a

farmer in the Red Deer Lake area. It was

on their farm they worked hard and raised

a family. Being a city girl, the change from

city life to farm life was a challenge that she

embraced whole heartedly.

In 1978 she moved to Okotoks and began her

career in the Ginger Tea Room, staying

until her retirement.

Vicy was an amazing, wonderful mother, a

kind caring person to all and had the greatest

sense of humor. She loved knitting, sewing,

quilting, bowling and cooking but most of all

she loved her family. She will be sadly missed.

Vicy is survived by her children Corinne

(Brian) Lynch, Rhonda (Graham) Cannon,

Joan Poffenroth and Kevin Poffenroth. She

is also survived by her grandchildren Jesse

(Sarah) Lynch, Amy (Tavis) Agnew, Sheena

(Glenn) Nielsen, Kelsey Lynch (Len), Winston

David, Riley David, Joel (Jessica) Cannon,

Jody Powers; as well as by

9 great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son Brian, infant

son Henry and great grandson Benjamin.

The family would like to thank all her care

givers for their support, kindness and

care over the last years. It was all deeply

appreciated. Donations in Vicy's name may

be sent to Age Care MIdnapore, Sundance

Unit (500 Midpark Way SE Calgary,

AB T2X 3S3 (403) 873-2600) or Sandstone

Lodge Okotoks (101 Centre Ct, Okotoks,

AB T1S 1G5 (403) 938-6404)

At Vicy's request no formal funeral service

will be held. Condolences may be sent to the

family at

Arrangements in care of

200 Woodgate Road

Okotoks , AB T1S 1L2

(403) 938-3111

