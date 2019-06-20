Mr. W. Dale McKellar of High River, Alberta passed away on June 15, 2019 at the High River Hospital at the age of 82 years. Dale is survived by his wife CarolAnn; daughters Cherlynn MacLeod, Wendy Springate and son Donald McKellar; 5 wonderful grandchildren and 5 fantastic great-grandchildren; sisters Trudie Gefle and Sunny Fedorick and
his brother Bob McKellar.
Dale was born in Calgary and spent 32 years with the Calgary City Police. Following retirement Dale lived in the Turner Valley area and later settled in High River.
Memorial Donations can be made to the High River Community Cancer Centre (560 9th Ave. SW,
High River, Alberta, T1V 1B3).
At Dale's request no service will be held.
To send condolences and view Dale's Tribute Page please visit www.lylereeves.com. Caring for the family is Lyle Reeves Funerals of High River (Craig Snodgrass) 403.652.4242.
Published in Western Wheel on June 21, 2019