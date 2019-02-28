Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Robert "Bob" Hinman. View Sign

February 21, 1931 – Negretos, Peru

February 18, 2019 – Black Diamond, Alberta

Bob Hinman, beloved husband of Joy Hinman

(nee Churchill) of Turner Valley, AB passed

away on Monday, February 18, 2019

at the age of 87 years.

Bob was an art teacher in the schools of New

Brunswick, and retired from the Foothills

School Division as Head Custodian at Oilfields

High School. He was very fond of hiking,

canoeing, photography, art and music.

He is survived by his loving wife Joy, his

children, David (Lora) Hinman and Beverly

Stevens-Croxall (Ken Croxall); grandchildren,

Jozeph Stevens, Zackary Stevens and AJ

Hinman; and great-granddaughter Siarra Rae

Embury. He will also be missed by his sisterin-

law Grace (Garth) Hayes; his nephews and

nieces, Dale, Ken and Owen Davies, Elizabeth

(Libby) Sanderson, Jane Courtney, Deirdre

Payette, Sandra Skinner; and their families;

and many other extended family and friends.

Bob was predeceased by his sister Betty

Davies (nee Hinman) and his parents William

and Beatrice Louise Hinman.

Bob's words to friends and family, "There

will be no organized gathering or mourning.

Death is a natural and not necessarily an

unhappy event. If you wish to acknowledge

our relationship, do so at some time when you

are alone and find yourself in a peaceful place

where there are hills, trees and water.

Take in the sounds, smells and sights. I'll be

with you. Something special will catch your

attention in my new molecular guise."

The family would like to thank Home Care,

and Rising Sun Long Term Care at

Oilfields General Hospital in Black Diamond.

In living memory of Bob Hinman, a tree will

be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by

McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES,

Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road S.E.,

Calgary, AB, T2X 3J3

14441 Bannister Road S.E.

Calgary , AB T2X 3J3

Published in Western Wheel on Feb. 27, 2019

