February 21, 1931 – Negretos, Peru
|
February 18, 2019 – Black Diamond, Alberta
Bob Hinman, beloved husband of Joy Hinman
(nee Churchill) of Turner Valley, AB passed
away on Monday, February 18, 2019
at the age of 87 years.
Bob was an art teacher in the schools of New
Brunswick, and retired from the Foothills
School Division as Head Custodian at Oilfields
High School. He was very fond of hiking,
canoeing, photography, art and music.
He is survived by his loving wife Joy, his
children, David (Lora) Hinman and Beverly
Stevens-Croxall (Ken Croxall); grandchildren,
Jozeph Stevens, Zackary Stevens and AJ
Hinman; and great-granddaughter Siarra Rae
Embury. He will also be missed by his sisterin-
law Grace (Garth) Hayes; his nephews and
nieces, Dale, Ken and Owen Davies, Elizabeth
(Libby) Sanderson, Jane Courtney, Deirdre
Payette, Sandra Skinner; and their families;
and many other extended family and friends.
Bob was predeceased by his sister Betty
Davies (nee Hinman) and his parents William
and Beatrice Louise Hinman.
Bob's words to friends and family, "There
will be no organized gathering or mourning.
Death is a natural and not necessarily an
unhappy event. If you wish to acknowledge
our relationship, do so at some time when you
are alone and find yourself in a peaceful place
where there are hills, trees and water.
Take in the sounds, smells and sights. I'll be
with you. Something special will catch your
attention in my new molecular guise."
The family would like to thank Home Care,
and Rising Sun Long Term Care at
Oilfields General Hospital in Black Diamond.
In living memory of Bob Hinman, a tree will
be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by
McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES,
Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road S.E.,
Calgary, AB, T2X 3J3
Telephone: 403-256-9575.
McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes - Fish Creek Chapel
14441 Bannister Road S.E.
Calgary, AB T2X 3J3
(403) 256-9575
Published in Western Wheel on Feb. 27, 2019