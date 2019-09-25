|
|
Robinson, Bette
A wonderful and accomplished woman has passed. Bette Robinson died September 4, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. Born in Chicago, Bette was the daughter of Louis Francis Mahoney and Lenore Dignam Mahoney. Bette earned a teaching degree from National College in Evanston, IL, and a mid-career Masters in Education from Central Connecticut State College. She retired from 30 years of teaching at Webster Hill Elementary in West Hartford and moved to Kiawah Island, SC. After then moving to Farmington, CT, she volunteered at St. Francis Hospital, the Hillstead Museum, and the Bushnell.
Bette's husband, Robert C. Robinson, died in West Hartford in 1976. Bob had worked at the Hartford for many years. Beloved mother of Robert C Robinson (Julie Baxter), Kate Robins (Tim Tominaga), and Diane Martin (Joseph). Devoted grandmother of six and great grandmother of four.
Bette kept her curiosity about life, her optimism, and her innate grace and charm alive throughout her long life. All who knew her will miss her friendship and good company. A Celebration of Bette's Life will be held at Farmington Woods Clubhouse October 5, 2:30-5pm. All friends are welcome.
Published in West Hartford News on Oct. 3, 2019