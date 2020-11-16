Goodwin, Dorothy
Dorothy (Dot) Daucher Goodwin died on November 11, 2020 in Jefferson, Maine. Her three children and family were able to be with her which was answered prayer. Born in Rutherford, NJ on September 11, 1923, she resided in Cedar Grove, NJ prior to moving to West Hartford, CT in 1959. Dot moved to Boothbay Harbor, ME. in 2020 to be close to her daughter. She was predeceased by her husband, Ray, in 2010, after their loving marriage of sixty-six years, and also by her parents, Jack and Peg Daucher and two sisters, Ruth Schneck and Audrey Koch.
Serving and supporting her family was the number one priority in her life, however she always found time to volunteer and serve in several organizations. She was a past president of the Seedling Garden Club. Sports and travel with family and friends were also important to her. Dot attended Elmira College in Elmira, NY and was a long-time member of the First Church of Christ, Congregational in West Hartford. Upon her retirement, she worked part-time at the Mark Twain House & Museum.
Dot is survived by two sons, Raymond Bruce Goodwin and wife Melodee, of Green Pond, NJ, another son James Douglas Goodwin and wife Denise, of Isle of Palms, SC; and a daughter, Nancy Goodwin Heinlein and husband Robert, of Jefferson, ME; also, six grand-children, Kathryn Jackson, Peter Benoit, Cara Lesperance, James Goodwin, Kyle Goodwin and Jacquelyn Oehlers; and eleven great-grandchildren, Andrew, Craig, Katelyn, Thomas, Jane, Keiller, Maggie, Erin, Tyler, Charlotte and Wesley, all very special to her. Her mind was sharp, even at age 97, as she kept in touch with family birthdays and activities.
There will be a family and friends service to be held at a later date at First Church of Christ with ashes in the memorial garden next to her husband, Ray. Followed by a family gathering in Green Pond, NJ with ashes at the memorial tree next to her husband, Ray. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial check donations can be made out to First Church with Memorial Garden Fund in the memo, mailed to 12 South Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06107. Online donations can be made at https://www.whfirstchurch.org/donate/give
The family wishes to thank all the neighbors, friends and health care staff for all the care and love they gave to Dot. Dot was devoted to her family. She was a very special person to all she touched.
Hall's Funeral Home, Waldoboro, ME has care of arrangements. For online condolences and obituary visit https://hallfuneralhomes.com
