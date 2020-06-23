James Fine

To the entire Fine family - I am saddened and very sorry for your loss. Mr. Fine was a great man that had a big impact on my life. He was a good friend during my playing days at U Hartford and a mentor to me and my business growth. He always had time to talk and his friendship & guidance is appreciated more than anyone can know. I am saddened to hear of his passing but am sure he is not in pain anymore. He will always be a part of my life and I will remember him fondly - I send you all my thoughts and prayers at this extremely difficult time.

John Tuozzo

Friend