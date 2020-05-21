Abrams, Jane

Jane (Wiesen) Abrams passed away peacefully in Dublin, New Hampshire in the company of her daughters Jodi and Betsy and Jodi's husband, Rob Seaver, on May 5, 2020. Just a few weeks shy of her 98th birthday, Jane was laid to rest alongside her beloved husband Bernard (Bernie) Abrams at Pacific View Memorial in Newport Beach on May 10. She was predeceased by Bernie in 2010, her loving parents Ed and Sue Wiesen, and her brother Stan. Jane is survived by her sister Phyllis (PZ) Hoffman, her son Don, daughters Jodi, Betsy, Wendy, and Diane, grandchildren Sue, Sarah, Ben, Anna, Lincoln, Josh, Jennifer, Alison, Asmani, and Ali and great-grandchildren Tamar and Theo, as well as their spouses Gwenn, Rob, Mary, Larry, Riz, Rebecca, Mery, and Phil.

Born in 1922, Jane was a spirited young woman who loved music, dance, and people. She spent her early years in Hartford, Connecticut and met Bernie during the early years of World War II. They dated long distance while Bernie fought in the Air Force War in Europe and after the War, they married in Hartford. They began 65 years of happy marriage while Bernie was a training officer in Amarillo, Texas at the end of the War. Eventually re-settlling in Hartford and subsequently West Hartford, Bernie began a business career in retail home furnishings stores while Jane's focus was on raising their five children. Jane instilled in her children a caring for their fellow human beings, nature, a healthy lifestyle and the planet and she couldn't have been surprised that they followed in most, if not all, of her noteworthy traits.

As Bernie's career flourished and the kids grew older, Bernie and Jane shared interests in travel, current affairs, the arts, and Jewish life and took the opportunity to travel around the world, often with the American Jewish Committee, a group with which they were very active. They visited Israel, Turkey, Japan, the Philippines, and Italy, where they had a special audience with Pope Pius. Leisure time was spent in family activities at home in West Hartford and every summer at the family's adored Standard Beach, Westbrook, Connecticut beach home. In the mid 1980's, Jane and Bernie moved to Laguna Hills, California, became involved in the local community, and were active members of Congregation Shir Ha Ma'alot of Irvine. After Bernie's passing, Jane moved to New Hampshire where she lived near daughter Jodi.

Jane possessed a keen mind, sharp wit, and concern for her entire family until her last day. Even then, she got up on May 5th and said she was ready to start her daily routine. Unfortunately, her heart was terminally failing and she died peacefully that evening. The family is comforted that Jane is now alongside Bernie in Newport Beach and has started the next phase of her eternal journey.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store