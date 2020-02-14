|
Barrett, John Joseph
John Joseph Barrett ("Jack"), 83, died November 15, 2019. Jack was born October 5, 1936 and raised in Manchester, Connecticut. He graduated from Manchester High School in 1954.
Following graduation, he joined the Connecticut National Guard where he served until 1965 achieving the rank of First Lieutenant. That same year, he began his career in the elevator industry and became a certified mechanic, one of the youngest to reach that level. He spent many years with Westinghouse before starting his own successful business "Elevator One." He was a proud lifelong member of the International Elevators Constructor Union, Local 91.
While working in Chicago, he helped construct the Sears Tower which, upon completion, was the tallest building in the world.
He married his bride Sheila Sullivan in August, 1958. They were married 61 years at the time of his passing.
After over 40 years in the elevator industry, Jack retired to Charlestown, Rhode Island. He bought a small boat and enjoyed puttering around the area, greeting old friends and making new ones.
Jack and Sheila then moved to San Diego. Jack also loved his garden and often brought his excess produce to friends. He especially enjoyed growing citrus fruit and, in the winter, relished telling his New England family and friends about the success of his trees.
Jack and his grandson many hours together and were constantly laughing and joking around.
He is survived by his beautiful wife Sheila Sullivan Barrett, his daughter Mary-Ellen Evans (Colin), his grandson Wyatt Evans, his sisters Eileen "Sweetie" Hawley and Deborah Salewski, brothers-in law and sisters-in law, many nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Those who wish to remember Jack in a special way may donate to the Helen Woodward Animal Center, P.O. Box 64, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067, (858)756-4117 x350 or https://animalcenter.org/donate
A celebration of the life of Jack will be held at the Hamburger Factory located at 14122 Midland Road, Poway, CA on March 7, 2020 from 2pm-4pm.
Published in West Hartford News on Feb. 20, 2020