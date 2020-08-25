Lacy, Maria Tiernan

New Canaan, CT – Maria Tiernan Lacy, 95, died on 14 August 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, William Robert Lacy, who died in 2018. Born in Staten Island, NY, and raised in Santiago, Cuba, and Hamburg, New York, she was the daughter of Harry and Lucia Tiernan.

Maria began college at Syracuse University, then transferred to Barnard College, where she graduated in 1947 with a degree in Economics. She briefly worked in New York for the National Bureau of Economics. She met and married Bill in 1949; soon afterwards they started a family and moved to Connecticut. The family resided in West Hartford from 1956 to 1971. While raising their four children, Maria earned a Masters in Education and began her career as a teacher at King Philip Elementary School in West Hartford.

In 1971, the family moved to Greenville, South Carolina where Maria taught elementary school for several years. After doing coursework in Library Science at Furman University, she shifted from the classroom to the library where she sparked the love of reading for countless children at Lake Forest Elementary School.

Upon retirement, Maria took a part-time job as a librarian at the Greenville prison system, then volunteered at Saint Francis Hospital. She was an excellent seamstress and made beautiful dresses for herself as well as a favorite aunt for many years. She enjoyed baking her own bread from scratch, which she loved sharing with others well into her 90s. When not reading a wide variety of biographies, she loved to share time with friends and family playing a mean game of Scrabble or Bridge.

The Lacy family would like to thank the staff at Waveny Care Center in New Canaan for ensuring she was happy and comfortable in her last years.

She is survived by her children William (Ally) Lacy of Darien, CT: Peter (Henie Kurzman) of Mystic, CT; Margo (Michael) Wyatt of Closter, New Jersey; and Caroline (Andrew) Clarkson of Columbia, SC; and grandchildren Charles Lacy of North Andover, MA; Catherine Lacy of Washington, D.C.; Caroline Lacy of Darien CT, and Matthew (Rachel Zipursky) Wyatt of Philadelphia, PA.

Because of the COVID epidemic, Maria and her husband will be buried at St. Peter's Cemetery in Staten Island at a more suitable time in the future.



