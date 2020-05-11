Murray H. Rome
Rome, Murray H.
Murray Harris Rome, April 1, 1939-May 5, 2020, a real estate investor and world traveler, died of complications from Alzheimer's disease in La Jolla, California. He was 81 years old.
Born in Hartford, Connecticut, he was the only son of Albert M. Rome, a real estate investor and property management executive, and Lucy N. Rome, a homemaker.
Murray was a graduate of the Kingswood School in West Hartford, CT, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Pennsylvania School of Architecture and the Columbia University Graduate School of Business.
Murray began his real estate career as an investor in Hartford, CT and accumulated several commercial properties in downtown Hartford, where he was active in the redevelopment of Pratt Street and Trumbull Street in the 1960s, 70s and 80s. He sold his portfolio in the 1980s and briefly retired before becoming an owner of Davis Jacobs Travel Agency, which, at the time, was the oldest travel agency on the East Coast and the one that Mark Twain used for his book, The Innocents Abroad.
He and his wife, Patty, traveled the world, visiting more than one hundred countries. They often traveled with friends and their son, Chip, and organized numerous excursions to all parts of the world, with a preference for Asia and India. Murray and Patty were also avid collectors of antiques.
After living his entire life in West Hartford, CT, Murray retired and moved to La Jolla, California in 1998, where he and Patty formed new friendships while maintaining constant contact with their friends from the east coast. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Murray was often seen with his terrier mix dogs, all of whom were named "PD".
Murray is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patty Rome, son, Chip Rome, daughter-in-law, Alex Rome, and grandsons Sebastian Rome and William Rome (with whom he shared a birthday), all of La Jolla, California.
A private burial and funeral will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in West Hartford News on May 11, 2020.
May 9, 2020
Warm condolences to Patty and family. We have good memories of times shared.
Ned Rogin
Neighbor
May 8, 2020
I have some very fond memories from the many family parties that always included Aunt Lucy and Murray. My condolences to Patty, Chip, and the rest of the family.
Dan Glazer
Family
May 7, 2020
Murray, thanks for the rides from PENN to West Hartford from 1957 to 1961. Rest In Peace. To the family, I am sorry for your loss.
Marshall Rulnick
Classmate
