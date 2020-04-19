|
Bergen, Richard Ellsworth
Age 67, Hartford. Richard passed away on April 9, 2020 after a long and hard-fought battle against acute myeloid leukemia (AML), surrounded by his family with his dog at his feet. He was the loving father of two sons, Connor of Evanston, IL and Leland of Boston, MA. He cherished their mother, Eileen Flaherty of Bloomfield, CT. Richard was predeceased by his mother and father, Nancy and Hunt Bergen of Farmington, CT, and by his brother Gordon of Sandy Hook, CT. In addition to Connor, Leland, and Eileen, Richard leaves his brother and his wife, Hunt and Jane Bergen of Walpole, MA, and his sister and her husband, Elizabeth and Jeff Von Kohorn of Shelton, CT. A graduate of Kingswood School in West Hartford and of Denison University in Granville, OH, he began his career as a volunteer for VISTA, where he worked with the Chippewa Tribe to found several community-building initiatives in northern Minnesota. He then became a science teacher, sharing his love for nature and all things living with his students, before becoming an exceptional photographer, first for the Hartford Courant and thereafter started his own firm.
Both in and out of work he never did things halfway – he became a master woodworker and spent countless hours both building fine furniture and offering guidance to anyone that asked, he built and maintained a professional-quality koi pond in his backyard, and he loved riding his motorcycle through the winding roads of rural New England. He adored his many summers spent on Squam Lake in New Hampshire with his family, reveled coaching his sons' lacrosse teams and sharing his many passions with them, and had a limitless supply of empathy and generosity for everyone that he met. He overcame many challenges with both grit and grace and was deeply appreciative of his family and many friends who loved and supported him throughout his illness.
In lieu of a funeral, a celebration of life will be held at a date later due to public health concerns. Richard was forever grateful to those that gave blood and asks that friends who wish to memorialize him do the same.
Published in West Hartford News on Apr. 23, 2020