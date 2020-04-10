|
Rita Louise McMahon of Westminster California passed away on February 3, 2020 at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, California. Rita was born August 27, 1951 in Sayre Pennsylvania to Michael and Marjorie McMahon. She attended Epiphany Elementary School and in 1969 graduated from Sayre High School where she was vice president of her junior class. After graduation she attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she earned a bachelor degree in education. Later she earned a master degree in education at the University of California Long Beach with a certificate to teach special education.
She taught for three decades including Snyder Elementary School Sayre, Pennsylvania; Gidley School City School District El Monte California and Dwyer Middle School in Huntington Beach, California. She retired in 2014. She was an enthustic advocate for her students earning her the Golden Apple award.
She enjoyed living in Westminster Village where she had many friends including those on the social committee. She was a regular swimmer at the Village pool and was often seen walking her dog, Buddy around the Village grounds. Rita was a licensed pilot and travelled throughout Southern California and Nevada piloting small planes.
She is survived by two sisters Kathleen FitzRoy of North Las Vegas, Nevada and Eileen McMahon of Waverly, New Your as well as two brothers John McMahon of Marcy New York and Patrick McMahon of Westminster California. Two brothers predeceased her Joseph Michael McMahon of Los Angeles, California and Paul Gerard McMahon of League City, Texas. She is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews and many cousins.
A celebration of Rita's life will be held Sunday March 22, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Westminster Village Clubhouse 5200 Blackpool Road, Westminster California 92683. All are welcome to attend and encouraged to tell their stories and memories of Rita. 7
