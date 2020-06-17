Allen Kantor
Allen Kantor, age 91 of Norwalk, CT and formerly of Westport CT, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home. Mr. Kantor was born in Brooklyn, NY, a son of the late Irving and Frances Kantor. Allen was a land developer, who enjoyed playing tennis, reading, cooking, and most of all, his loving family. He is survived by his children, Stephanie Pasquella of Norwich, CT, David Kantor and his wife Lisa of Sandy Hook, CT, his grandchildren Michael Pasquella and Kaitlyn Kantor, his brother Marvin Kantor of Boynton Beach, FL, and many other close relatives. Allen was predeceased by his beloved wife Gail Homan-Kantor. A private graveside service was held at Willowbrook Cemetery in Westport. Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation at www.michaeljfox.com.
Published in Westport-News & The Hour on Jun. 17, 2020.