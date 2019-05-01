Anne C. Beers

May 24, 1924 - April 20, 2019Anne Cole Beers passed away peacefully on Saturday evening April 20, 2019, at her home in Westport surrounded by family and friends. She was 94 years old. Anne was born in Beverly, Massachusetts and grew up in Winchester, Massachusetts. She was the youngest child of Samuel Dodge Cole and Georgianna Wescott Cole. She was predeceased by her brother L. Donald Cole and her sister Patricia Ann Cole Ruggles.

After graduating from Winchester High School, Anne attended Beaver College. Anne joined the Navy in 1944, serving in the naval hospital at Norfolk, Virginia, during WWII and attaining the rank of Pharmacist Mate. After the war, she attended Tufts University on the G.I. Bill and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Psychology. There she met Rowland Austin "Junie" Beers, whom she married in 1947. Anne had a long and successful career in real estate, holding sales and management positions and earning many awards for her accomplishments. Anne retired from William Raveis Realtors in Westport, CT at 89 years old.

Anne was absolutely devoted to family, country, and community. She was always looking for a club or cause to join and was a member of the Chi Omega sorority, The American Association of University

Women, the Westport Woman's Club, the Sunrise Rotary, the Y's Women, the Greens Farms Association, and the League of Women Voters. She was passionate about extending women's rights and

opportunities, and in 1960's Texas, was actively involved in civil rights and fair housing issues. Of all her life's travels and adventures, which included a trip around the world, none could compare to the house she purchased from her mother in Marblehead, MA. Marblehead was always her favorite destination and always her true home.

She is survived by her children, Daniel Cole Beers of Westport, CT; Natalie Davis and her husband Richard of Richardson, TX; and Janet Beers of Westport, CT. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, four

great-grandchildren, and scores of cousins, nieces, and nephews whom she loved dearly.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday May 3, 2019 (today) at Greens Farms Congregational Church on Hillandale Road in Westport, CT. For more information, please contact Harding Funeral Home at 210 Post Road East Westport, CT (203) 227-3458. A private burial will be held at Waterside Cemetery, in Marblehead, MA at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Sunrise Rotary 21st Century Foundation, P.O. Box 43, Westport, CT 06881. If you prefer an online donation please consider buying a Duck Race raffle ticket here: https://squareup.com/store/westport-sunrise-rotary/ Published in Westport News on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary