Anne Jacques

Anne Strick Jacques

Anne Strick Jacques died on May 30 at age 94 after a brief illness. Anne grew up in California and attended Stanford University, where she met her future husband, Harry Strick. Harry's career took him to southeast Asia for 25 years. After he proposed to her from Indonesia, Anne boarded a Dutch freighter and sailed to the south seas to join him. They lived in Indonesia, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Their five children were born in southeast Asia. In 1968, the family moved to Westport, Connecticut. Harry died in 1987 and in 1990 Anne married Ted Jacques. Anne and Ted traveled the world together. A month after they moved into the retirement community of Meadow Ridge in Redding, Ted died of a heart attack. Anne made many friends at Meadow Ridge. She took classes, gardened, played bridge, and joined a book club. She attended cultural events in New York, read history books voraciously, followed current events, and was addicted to the NY Times crossword puzzle. She walked her dog three times daily. Anne was erudite, articulate, opinionated, gracious, funny, beautiful, and generous. Predeceased by her son Alan and grandson Adrian, she is survived by her children Edie Heideman, Don Strick, Kathleen Spitzer, Gordon Strick, daughter-in-law Mona Strick, and their spouses, and by her 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the World Wildlife Fund or Planned Parenthood.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store