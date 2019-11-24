|
Arnold Fassman
It is with great sadness that the family of Arnold Fassman announces his passing on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the age of 84. Arnold will be lovingly remembered by Lillian, his wife of 60 years, his sister Roslyn Dressler (Martin), and his children Dawn (Dan), Lori (David), and Kenneth (Katherine).
He will also be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren, Anastasia, Max, and Olivia. He was predeceased by his brother Solomon (Janet). A graveside service was held on Sunday, November 24 at New Montefiore Cemetery in W. Babylon, NY. Donations in his memory can be made to the .
Published in Westport News on Nov. 29, 2019