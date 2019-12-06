|
Barbara Migliarese Byrd
Barbara Migliarese Byrd of Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on November 21, 2019 at the age of 82. Barbara, born August 3rd 1937 in Westport, CT to the late Anthony 'Buzz" and Nanetta [Cotroneo] Migliarese. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, John "Max" Byrd. Loving children, John "Randy" Byrd,(Mari Morton), Gina Pietsch (Butch), and Tony Byrd (Tangie). Sister Nancy Sharkany (Alan). Five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren.
Published in Westport News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 13, 2019