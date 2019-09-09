|
|
Barbara Drake Lobrano
Apr 7, 1930-Sept 3, 2019
Barbara Drake Lobrano died peacefully at Brighton Gardens of Stamford, an assisted living facility in Stamford, CT after successive hospital stays during the last few months. She was 89-years-old. She was the beloved mother of her four surviving children, Alexander Flick Lobrano of Paris, France, John Drake Lobrano of Old Greenwich, CT, Grant Colville Lobrano of Brockton, MA, and Elizabeth Markham of Summerlin, NV, and her nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Barbara Jane Drake was born in Newton, Massachusetts, and was the granddaughter of Newman Drake, the founder of the Drake's Cake Company, a large commercial bakery.
After graduating from the Dana Hall School in Wellesley, MA in 1947, Barbara attended Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, MA, graduating in 1951 with a B.A. in Philosophy. She subsequently worked at the Harvard Business School in Cambridge, MA, and then married Alexander Flick Lobrano of Chappaqua, NY at Trinity Church in Boston on January 2, 1954. The late Mr. Lobrano was the son of Gustave Stubbs Lobrano, fiction editor of the New Yorker Magazine for many years.
Barbara raised her family in Westport and Weston, CT and was active as Chairman of the Library Board in Weston, CT, founder of a voluntary program to teach art history in the public schools of Bridgeport, CT, organizer of a program that matched United Nations diplomats with host families in Fairfield County, CT, and a participant in numerous other organizations. After her marriage ended in divorce in 1979, she relaunched her career after taking a typing course at the Katherine Gibbs School. She subsequently worked as a Director of Study Development for Yankelovich, Skelly and White; Manager of Marketing Services for Donnelley Marketing Information Services; and as Director of Sales/Manager of Research for the Thomas Marketing Information Center in New York City. She also served as an adjunct professor at Fairfield University, Fairfield, CT.
Barbara was an avid bridge player, a voracious reader and world traveler and had an ardent interest in politics and foreign affairs. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to the N.A.A.C.P. Scholarship Fund or the American Indian College Fund.
The family expects to host a celebration of life service later this autumn.
Published in Westport News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2019