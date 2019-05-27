Barbara "Bobbi" Weil Sametz

Barbara "Bobbi" Weil Sametz died peacefully on May 24, 2019 at Verra Springs in Greensboro, North Carolina. Born in 1926 in Brooklyn, NY, she and her husband Leo Sametz were longtime residents of Westport, CT, where they raised their three children, Roger, Lynn and Steven. Bobbi managed a dual career as homemaker and elementary school teacher in the Westport school system. A graduate of Mills College, Bobbi volunteered for Hadassah and the Norwalk Hospital, and after her retirement taught English as a second language at Norwalk Community College. She loved cooking and entertaining. In the 1960s she took her first trip to Italy, which inspired a lifelong love of travel. Of all her accomplishments, she was most proud of her family. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Leo Sametz (d. 2011) and survived by her three children, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

There will be a Memorial Service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Greensboro, NC, on July 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Those who wish to may make donations in Bobbi's name are asked to direct their donations to Verra Springs Abbotswood Employee Appreciation Fund (AEAF), 3504 Flint St., Greensboro, NC 2740, or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, NC, or to a charity of their choosing. Published in Westport News on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary