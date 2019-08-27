|
Bernardine M. Alward
Bernardine M. Alward (Binnette), 89 years young, died August 12 quietly at home. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years Harry A. Alward. She is survived by her seven children: Kathleen M. Stuart and husband Robert of Westport, Susan M. Alward and husband Doug MacHugh of Newtown, Stephen J. Alward and wife Vanessa of Redding, H. Allan Alward and wife Brenda of Shelton, Melissa A. Alward and husband Brent Carlson of Bethel, Theresa M. Alward and husband Avron Abraham of Middletown, Delaware, and Judith L. Pope and partner Jim Knipe of Newton; her 15 grandchildren: Ernest Verina and wife Jennifer, Mercedes and husband Josh Hamer, Taylor Stuart, Emma MacHugh and husband Daniel Glaser, Lily MacHugh, Emily, Jackson and Kian Alward, Jeramie and Lorenda Alward, Leanne, Kevin, and Brady Abraham, and James and April Pope; her 5 great-grandchildren Alexander and Clara Verina, Grayson and Ayden Hamer, Madeline Glaser; one sister Marie Valley and her husband Thomas of Brewer, Maine, and many nieces and nephews in particular Rob Alward, Martha LaPerle and Amy Alward.
Bernardine and her husband Al enjoyed living and raising a family in Westport for more than 50 years. She loved the beach, swimming, and meeting with her "beach bum buddies". She was an active member of St. Luke's Parish in Westport, loved to play bridge with friends and at the Womens Club, and was an avid reader who frequented the Westport Library. For many years she and Al enjoyed being regulars at all the restaurants around Westport that their children worked at, in particular, Mario's, the Mansion Clam House, The Georgetown Saloon, and Tavern on Main.
Their house at 10 Salem Road will always be remembered by her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends as a place where everyone gathered to celebrate every occasion. All will remember the amazing meals, Yahtzee at the kitchen table, the hidden Sambuca in the top closet and most importantly the laughter of a large and loving family.
There will be a mass at St. Lukes Church in Westport celebrating her life on August 31st at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to our cousin Ryan LaPerle's run in the Boston Marathon for Dana Farber Cancer Research in support of his mother our cousin, Martha.
Published in Westport News on Aug. 30, 2019