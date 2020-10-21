Bruce Courcier
Nov 15, 1949-Oct 13, 2020 Bruce Courcier, 70, of Falmouth, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family and beloved dogs on October 13th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He married Carol Lynn (Thompson) Courcier in 1979, who survives him. Together for 45 years, Carol Lynn was his partner and best friend. Bruce was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his son Robert Courcier, grandson Thompson Courcier, daughter Sarah Courcier all of Martha's Vineyard, daughter Caity Crowley and son-in-law Joe Crowley of Rhode Island. He will be remembered by his love and devotion to his family, from hockey practice car rides to hours spent watching his daughters figure skate.
He was born to parents Robert and Dorothy Courcier on November 15th, 1949 in Norwalk, Connecticut. Bruce grew up in Westport, Connecticut and graduated from Staples High School. He had fond memories of his early life in Westport, boating on Long Island Sound and attending Mets games at Shea Stadium. He loved riding and racing motorcycles and going fast. Bruce was the second oldest of seven siblings, he is predeceased by his sister Suzanne Courcier and brother Brad Courcier, he is survived by sisters Lisa Courcier, Leslie Smith, Christina Courcier, brother Matt Courcier, and nieces and nephews.
Bruce and Carol Lynn moved to Cape Cod in 1978 to raise their family. Bruce had an uncanny ability to diagnose engine problems and could fix almost anything. He built a successful career as a business owner of Foreign Car Parts of Falmouth and as a partner of Paul's Precision Automotive. Bruce became involved in the community of Falmouth, serving on the Board of Directors of the Falmouth Youth Hockey League and on the board of the Governors of the Woods Hole Yacht Club. He was an avid runner and sailor, completing the Falmouth Road Race every August and spending many hours sailing through Vineyard Sound. Bruce had a passion for being on the water, whether it was fishing in Woods Hole Passage, racing Cape Cod knockabouts around Nobska, or simply cruising to Hadley Harbor. His sense of adventure, generous spirit, and compassionate nature will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be held on Saturday October 24th from 1pm-3pm at Chapman Cole and Gleason, 584 W. Falmouth Hwy (Rt. 28A), West Falmouth, MA 02540, followed by a funeral home service at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Salt Pond Areas Bird Sanctuaries of West Falmouth, MA (saltpondsanctuaries.org
