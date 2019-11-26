|
Burton H. Eden
On Saturday, November 16, 2019, Burton H. Eden, loving husband, father of two children, and devoted grandfather, passed away at his home in Westport, CT, with family at his side. He was 95.
Burt was born on April 5, 1924 in Glen Cove, LI, to Joseph and Anne Edelstein. He graduated from The Cooper Union in 1944 and received his MS in mechanical engineering from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute. He led product development teams for Dictaphone, Remington Rand, Burndy, Pitney Bowes, Summagraphics, and others.
Burt was cherished for his kindness, generous spirit, self-effacing manner, and gentleness with others. He was known for his keen intellect, infinite curiosity, and unceasing desire to learn. Burt enriched countless conversations with his insights and humor.
In 1948, he married Judith Hersh and they recently celebrated their 71st anniversary. Burt and Judi, residents of Westport, CT since 1956, treasured their visits to the Westport Public Library and their walks on Compo Beach.
Burt is survived by his wife Judi, two children, Amy and Jeremy, son-in-law, Jim Weinrebe, daughter-in-law, Nancy Marder, and two grandchildren, Emily and Rachel Weinrebe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Westport Public Library.
Published in Westport News on Nov. 29, 2019