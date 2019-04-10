C. Wheaton Vaughan, Jr.

C. Wheaton Vaughan, Jr. died at Wake Robin retirement community surrounded by his family Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was 89.

Wheaton Vaughan was born August 7, 1929 in New York, NY, the son of C. Wheaton Vaughan, Sr. and Dorothy Rose Vaughan. He grew up in New York City and summered in Southampton, Long Island, where he could be found racing sailboats for the Shinnecock Yacht Club. Wheaton graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and earned his Ph.D. in theoretical organic chemistry and molecular physics from the University of California, Berkeley. He also received an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Wheaton followed his passion for invention and worked for DuPont in a research and development laboratory. In later years, he worked in corporate finance and was a partner in a real estate investment firm.

In 1964, Wheaton was married at St. Christopher's Church in Gladwyne, PA, to Beverley Bromley Vaughan. They lived together in Pennsylvania and Minnesota before making Green's Farms, CT, their home. In 2015, Wheaton and Beverley moved to Shelburne, VT. They have one daughter, Cynthia Vaughan Lawrence, who also lives with her family in Vermont.

An avid skier, sailor, and squash player, Wheaton also enjoyed classical music, playing guitar, painting, and games for the mind.

Wheaton is survived by his wife, Beverley, daughter, Cinny, and her husband, George Lawrence, and their two children, Erin Lawrence and Tommy Lawrence.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. Anyone who would like to make a memorial contribution may consider supporting his grandchildren's high school music program, the Commodore Friends of Music. (Commodore Friends of Music, Attn: Kathy Clark, 4059 VT Route 22A, Addison, VT. 05491; [email protected]) Published in Westport News on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary