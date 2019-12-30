|
|
Carl Stitzer
Carl Stitzer, age 92 of Westport, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. Mr. Stitzer was born in Bronx, NY, a son of the late Morris and Anna Stitzer. Carl worked for the New York Times Magazine Group for many years, and he was chairman of the Westport Board of Finance. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Carl was an avid tennis player, and continued playing even after his 90th birthday, and he was a member of the Y's Men. Carl is survived by his devoted children Alan Stitzer (Jill), David Stitzer, and Jan Harvey (Werner), his adored grandchildren Logan, Jason, Dylan, Chaim Shmuel, Yaakov Tzvi, Moshe Naftali, and Chana Shira, and his cherished great-grandchildren Esther Bracha, Ahuva Yaffa Malka, Moshe Daniel, and Mordechai Binyomin. Carl was predeceased by his beloved wife Rita Stitzer this past September, his dear brother Howard and his great-granddaughter Chava. A graveside service was held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 directly at Temple Israel Cemetery, 227 Richards Ave., Norwalk. Shiva was observed immediately following services at the Stitzer residence in Westport, and on Monday in Spring Valley, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Anti-Defamation League, please visit: www.adl.org.
Published in Westport News on Jan. 3, 2020