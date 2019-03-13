|
|
Catherine A. DiScala
Catherine DiScala, 86, of Westport, CT passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019. She was born January 31, 1933 in Norwalk, CT, and was the daughter of the late George and Antoinette DiScala. Catherine is survived by her daughter Toni Horton Mickiewicz, of Fairfield, CT, son Thomas William Horton, Jr. of Warren, VT, and daughter Catherine Horton Futoma of Westport, CT, as well as her three grandsons Anthony, Alexander, and Adam Mickiewicz, and granddaughter, Madison Futoma. She is also survived by her siblings, Frank DiScala, Sr., George DiScala, Jr., Anna Whiteside and Joseph DiScala, as well as her 15 nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life mass will be held at St. Luke's Parish in Westport, CT on Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. In the spirit of Catherine, please donate to in lieu of flowers.
Published in Westport News on Mar. 13, 2019