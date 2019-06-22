Catherine Iles Genvert

Catherine Iles Genvert, age 93, died peacefully at home in Dunedin, Florida on June 20, 2019. She was born in Ridgefield, Connecticut on October 4, 1925 to Harry and Margaret (Canny) Iles. She graduated from the Norwalk Hospital School of Nursing in 1945 where she continued to work as a nurse.

She met her husband, Harold Genvert, M.D., at the hospital. They eloped to Elkton, Maryland after their second date and were married on October 2, 1949. It was an event that would remain a part of the family folklore for her lifetime. They were happily married for 45 years. She devoted her life to her husband, two children, and later, grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing and other crafts as well as tennis, travel, and volunteering. She loved entertaining and cooking with her grandchildren. She was involved in the Mother's Clubs at both of her children's schools while they were growing up. Later, she was a volunteer for Norwalk Hospital in Connecticut and also served on the Board of the Prendergast Foundation at Williams College.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her daughter, Gail Genvert Reichert. She is survived by her son, Harold Iles Genvert, and wife Margaret, two granddaughters, Lauren Genvert Goetzl, and husband Reuben, and Margot Genvert Tanenbaum, and husband Alexander, and a grandson, Ian Reichert and son-in-law, Robert Reichert. She has one great-grandchild, Ethan Goetzl.

There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Hospice organization. Arrangements are in the care of Curlew Hills Funeral Home in Palm Harbor.