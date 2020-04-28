|
Charles John Moll, Jr.
Charles (Charlie) John Moll, Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 17, 2020 in his New Hampshire home. He was 93.
Charlie grew up in Jamestown, Rhode Island, where he attended local schools followed by Rogers High School in Newport. He joined the Army during World War II and served for nearly 2 years, primarily with the Military Police in Germany. After his return home, he became a drum major for the American Legion Post 22 Drum and Bugle Corps in Jamestown and enrolled at the University of Rhode Island. At URI, he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity and met his beloved wife, Cynthia (Cynnie) Bennett. After graduating with a degree in engineering, Charlie joined Westinghouse Electric Corporation where he worked for over 25 years in various capacities from engineering to sales to management in Philadelphia, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Grand Rapids MI, and New York City.
Charlie was an avid skier, sailor, and golfer, passions he shared with his family. He taught his children to ski by repeatedly carrying them up a hill on a snow covered golf course near their home in Pittsburgh. He continued to ski into his 80s. Charlie and Cynnie honed their sailing skills in Michigan with a small boat on Reed's Lake in East Grand Rapids and then by racing the family sailboat Seaquester out of Muskegon Yacht Club.
A long time resident of Westport, Connecticut, Charlie continued his passion for sailing by racing and cruising a new Seaquester on Long Island Sound and up the Atlantic Coast. Charlie was a member of The Long Island Sound Catalina Association (LISCA), the Minuteman Yacht Club, and the Y's Men of Westport. He enjoyed playing bridge, poker, and Rummikub. He and Cynnie loved dinners with the New Neighbors Club of Westport and a local Gourmet group. After retirement, Charlie and Cynnie spent many years together traveling worldwide. Charlie will be remembered for his positive outlook, easy-going nature, hearty appetite, and frequent joyous whistling.
Charlie is survived by his children, daughter Kristan Chase and husband Brad in NH, son Charles J. Moll III in CA, his grandchildren, Kelsey Chase, Alexander Moll, and Christopher Moll, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Cynthia of 59 years, his sister Evelyn Hayward, and his daughter-in-law Tina Moll.
A memorial celebration of life for Charlie will be held at a future date.
Published in Westport News from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020