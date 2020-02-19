|
|
Claudine Siegel
Claudine Siegel of Longboat Key, Florida died on February 13, 2020. She was 84. Claudine was an attorney who dedicated her legal career to representing indigent clients as the statewide Head of the Family Unit for Connecticut Legal Services. She leaves behind her husband Allen, with whom she enjoyed a loving 62-year marriage, children Jonathan Siegel and Tamra Lichtman, daughter-in-law Michelle Girvan, son-in-law Scott Lichtman, grandchildren Eli and Kayla Lichtman and Zara Siegel, and sister and brother-in-law Nadine and Manny Schultz.
Claudine Siegel was born May 23, 1935 to Abraham and Irene Friedman in Antwerp, Belgium. Claudine and her family escaped the Holocaust, leaving the day the advancing German army reached Belgium, and ultimately resettling in Manhattan. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Barnard College and received a full scholarship to attend New York University Law School, where she served on Law Review and was one of eight women in a class of 300 students.
Following law school, she worked as an Associate at Amen, Weisman & Butler. Early in her career, she represented the Carvel Corporation in an antitrust case that reached the United States Supreme Court. Serving for 35 years with Connecticut Legal Services, Claudine managed the Stamford, CT office and represented innumerable clients in court, including the Supreme Court of Connecticut. She trained dozens of attorneys in Family Law and created a guide, later adopted statewide, enabling parties to represent themselves in family court.
Claudine and her husband Allen lived in Westport for 40 years. She served on the Board of the Westport Public Library. She and Allen supported the CT Alliance for Music and hosted musicales in their home. They retired to Florida in 2012 and continued to summer in Westport.
Throughout her life, Claudine was ever curious and a voracious reader. She immersed herself in literature, art, music, and travel. She had a fine eye for design, was an artist and sculptor herself, and loved theater, ballet, and opera.
Claudine was embraced by her family and a wide circle of friends who were drawn to her vivacity, intelligence, creativity, and warmth. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org.
Published in Westport News on Feb. 21, 2020