Colin McCabe
Colin McCabe, age 64 of Bethel, CT, formerly of Westport, CT passed away on August 19th, 2019 in his home surrounded by family.
Colin was born in Westport to Alma Gail and Gene McCabe and attended Staples High School, Proctor Academy and Ithaca College. He moved to Bethel in 1999. He was a finish carpenter most recently with Fairfield County Mill Works. He was a former member of the Weston Gun Club.
He is survived by his brother Kevin McCabe and his wife Debbie of Carmel, CA, Gayle Wettach and her husband Rob of Wakefield, MA, Katy Bartholomew and her husband Tim of Stowe, VT, and his dear friend of many years Linda McAllister of Bethel. He was the ultimate uncle to his nieces and nephews, Brett and Danny McCabe, Robert and Brian Wettach and Jonathan and Malia Bartholomew.
Colin loved to take trips to warm climates. His treasured spot was the family cottage on the Rideau Lakes in Perth, Canada. He was a kind, gentle, funny man who was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 14th, Saugatuck Rowing Club, Westport, 1-4pm.
Donations can be made in Colin's memory to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Millstone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in Westport News on Aug. 30, 2019