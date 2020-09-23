1/1
Corinne Russo Youngling
1929 - 2020
Corinne Russo Youngling
Jan 11, 1929 - Sep 6, 2020Corinne Russo Youngling, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 6th in Naples, Florida. She was the beloved wife of the late Theodore (Ted) Youngling to whom she was married 52 years. She was the oldest of five children of Sabitino and Eleanor (D'Onofrio) Russo of Wilmington, Delaware. Corinne and Ted lived around many college campuses before settling in Westport, CT in 1966 with their four children where Corinne taught special education for 25 years in the Norwalk school system. She obtained a masters degree in Special Education from Southern Connecticut State College. She proudly crossed the picket line several times because she felt her students were more important than a walkout. After retiring, Corinne and Ted enjoyed traveling to many beautiful places, splitting their time between Westport and Naples, Florida until Teds' passing in 2006. Corinne became a full-time resident of Naples where she kept busy with many activities including tennis, the Pelican Bay Widows group, volunteering at the Naples Philharmonic, and faithfully attending many exercise classes which she especially enjoyed until the last days of her life. For her entire life, Corinne was known for her grace, elegance, and fabulous style. Her parties were anticipated and well attended every year. In her later years, her choices in nail colors were the envy of anyone who met her. Corinne is survived by her four children, Eleanor (Skip) Hull of Warwick, RI, Dr. Anne Youngling of Milford, CT, Ted Youngling of Bronxville, NY and Elizabeth Youngling (Arthur Swanberg) of Lexington, KY and 11 grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Russo, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends who were considered family. Services and burial will be from Assumption Church in Westport, CT at the convenience of the current pandemic. Arrangements through the Harding Funeral Home, Westport, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Corinne's name may be made to support.firstbook.org . For online condolences, please visit www.FullerNaples.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Westport-News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harding Funeral Home
210 Post Road East
Westport, CT 06880
(203) 227-3458
