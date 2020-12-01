David B. Johnson

David B. Johnson, age 70, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. He was born on February 15, 1950 in Baytown, Texas to Daniel W. Johnson and Frances A. Johnson, both raised in Galveston, Texas.

From an early age, David was an outgoing, active, and inventive person, always coming up with new ideas and adventures for his siblings and friends to explore. After the family relocated to Westport, Connecticut in the mid 1950s, David was known for organizing neighborhood-wide games and fairs. While his family was based in Europe during the 1960s, David attended the American International School in The Hague, Netherlands. Following graduation, he studied engineering at Duke University, then later attended the American University in Paris.

Returning to the U.S., David lived in Boston and western Massachusetts, where he built his own construction company, working on commercial and residential projects. With that skillset, he returned to Connecticut and continued his construction career as a project supervisor for a custom home builder in Fairfield County. In 2009, David moved to Denmark, Maine to be near family, and went to work for Dearborn Precision. David will be remembered as a fun-loving brother and uncle, a gifted cook, and a gentle soul. He loved college sports, fishing, music, and most of all being with his family.

Survivors include his brother Robert Johnson of San Rafael, CA, sisters Barbara Findeisen of Denmark, ME, Claudia Johnson of Norwood, MA, Nancy Johnson of Carlisle, MA, their spouses, children, and grandchildren. There will be a private memorial and celebration of David's life at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store