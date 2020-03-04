|
|
David T. Bloom
David Thal Bloom of New York, NY, raised in Westport, CT, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston, NY.
Born in Passaic, NJ May 16, 1960, he was a son of Richard Bloom of Lisbon, CT and the late Myra Davis of New York, NY.
David had a big heart, a gigantic smile, and loved music, people, and animals. He was a valiant 40-year survivor of a glioblastoma brain tumor. He lived a challenging but joyful life in CT, NH and New York City. David attended Plymouth State College and graduated from Fashion Institute of Technology with a degree in jewelry design.
In addition to his father, David is survived by his step-mother, Armelde Pitre of Lisbon, CT, his sister, Laura Bloom of Niwot, CO, a step-sister, Jennifer Croteau and her husband Aaron of Canterbury, CT, and a step-brother, Paul Womble of Washington, DC.
A memorial and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brain Injury Association of America (www.biausa.org).
Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of David with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family of David by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com
Published in Westport News on Mar. 6, 2020