Dean Powers
Dean Powers, age 69 of Saugatuck Island in Westport, son of the late Stevens and Eunice Powers, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Dean was a lifelong Westport resident and a graduate of Staples High School, Class of 1969. Dean attended the University of Massachusetts Stockbridge School of Agriculture for a two-year program and graduated in 1971. He was also a long-time member of the Stamford Mineralogical Society.
Dean and hard work became synonymous at an early age. He had a garden tractor and cart at the age of 12 and would do odd jobs for his neighbors on Saugatuck Island. He was a sponge for knowledge on all topics from plants, rocks, insects and how to build things.
Dean's true genius could be seen in the beautiful gardens he would create in his mind and then build by hand. He could do more with a shovel and a hand truck then most small companies could with a crew of four. He would do anything for anyone and accept nothing in return.
In the final years of his career, Dean worked at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield, where he implemented many improvement projects. When he did take his one vacation of the year, he loved to visit his dear friends in Maine. He enjoyed exploring the surrounding islands, searching for antiques to go into their garden projects, eating lots of lobsters and telling stories. Dean also loved "stupid humor", especially the New Yorker cartoon contest and Angie Tribeca TV Shows.
Dean will be missed by so many people whose lives he touched including his brother, David Powers. May you Rest in Peace Dear Friend.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Oak Lawn Cemetery Association, 1530 Bronson Rd. Fairfield, CT 06824. Please reference the 9/11 Memorial Project, which Dean created, in the memo line. To share an online condolence, please visit. www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Westport-News on Jun. 24, 2020.