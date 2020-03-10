|
|
Dolores Roetter
Dolores Jane Roetter, age 90, of Westport, beloved wife to the late Francis Roetter, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020 at the Jewish Senior Services. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Dolores was the daughter to the late John and Gertrude (Kish) Fork. Dolores enjoyed long walks by the beach and was proud of her Hungarian Romanian heritage. Having a big heart, she was a very loving friend to everyone she met and took great pleasure cooking for them. Her memory will be cherished by her loving children, Christine Epprecht, and her husband, John, of Cedar Park, TX, Joyce Roetter, and her husband, Michael Wright, of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Matthew Roetter, and his wife, Karen, of Hayden, Idaho; grandchildren, Joshua Freeman, Aaron Freeman, Seth Freeman, Maya Wright, Katie Stolebarger, Andrea Whiteman, and Tara Vunicich; great-grandchildren, Marcus Franzetti, Francis Freeman-Moore, Isabella Freeman-Moore, Jackson Freeman-Moore, Henry Freeman-Moore, Cooper Freeman, Madison Freeman, Jackson Stolebarger, Hudson Whiteman, Ensley Vunicich, Ebbet Vunicich and Ellers Vunicich. In addition to her husband Francis, Dolores was predeceased by a son, John Roetter. Funeral services will be held privately. To sign her online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Westport News on Mar. 13, 2020