|
|
Dolph LeMoult
Dolph LeMoult, a resident of Guilford and formerly of Westport, died on Monday, November 25 at the age of 84. During his time in Guilford, he became known for his art exhibits at the Greene Gallery, his art classes at the Guilford Art Center, and his writing skills.
Born in Manhattan to Adolph LeMoult III and Fern Bailey LeMoult on August 4, 1935, and raised in Larchmont, New York, he received his early art training at the University of Cincinnati and completed his studies at the School of Visual Arts and the Art Students League. His early experience in the art field was as a designer, art director, and creative director for a number of advertising firms in New York City. In addition to his advertising and promotional career, Dolph attracted a sizable freelance clientele within major corporations.
In the 1980s, having settled in Westport, he turned his attention to illustration and became known for his intricate style of montage. Despite his recognition as a realistic illustrator, he also developed a reputation as a decorative illustrator, cartoonist, and caricaturist. During the next decade, his writing skills came to the fore, as he published a number of police procedurals, among them The Killing Moon and Blood Tide. His most recent publications were Rock Solid and Running Horsemen, a semiautobiographical novel. Teaching students and leading them to publication brought him much fulfillment, and he continued to see students right up to this fall.
In 1957, he married Carole Calkins, with whom he had five children; they later divorced. He was married to his second wife, Marcia, for nearly two decades, until her death in 1999. In the early 2000s, he met Karen Gangel, with whom he spent more than 16 years. Surviving him are four sons: Michael and Christopher, both of Trumbull; Mark, of Norwalk; Kevin, of South Carolina; and two stepdaughters. His daughter, Kelly, predeceased her father. In addition he is survived by three brothers and a sister: William LeMoult, of Barrington, RI; John LeMoult, of Xenia, Ohio; Michael LeMoult, of Darien; and Fern Landauer, of Katy, Texas. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Some of Dolph's fondest memories were of his many fishing trips to Lake George with his brothers, sons, and nephews, as well as several family reunions, where all would be entertained by his great storytelling.
In lieu of a memorial, the family has asked that donations be made to the VNA, 753 Boston Post Rd., Guilford, CT 06437.
Published in Westport News on Dec. 27, 2019