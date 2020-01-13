|
Donald J. Vadas
Donald J. Vadas, age 84, of Westport died peacefully on January 10, 2020 at Wilton Meadows. Donald was born in Norwalk on March 5, 1935, and was the son of Frank Vadas and Maysie Hodges Vadas. Don graduated from Norwalk High School in 1953 and proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
Donald is survived by his children; a daughter, Melissa Vadas Prevey (Mike) of RI and a son, Christopher Scott Vadas (Tanja) of Sandy Hook, his dear grandchildren; Alexander Prevey, Garrett Prevey, Morgan Vadas, Bradley Vadas, Kendra Gouveia and Cameron Gouveia, and two brothers; Robert Vadas and Frank Vadas. He was preceded in death by a son, Bradley Hodges Vadas, who was lost in on 9/11 in NYC.
Donald will be remembered for his many passions. His love of animals, especially his beloved dogs, Gilligan and Ginger and his cat, Lovie was evident to all. He enjoyed boating and was always happy on the water. Don was a lively, kind and generous man, who cherished his family and friends. He was very active in the Westport AA group, and for over 30 years, dedicated his life to helping others struggling with addiction. This mission led him to many lifelong friendships and a support system that was very special to him. Don will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall St., In Historic Norwalk. A graveside service will follow at Willowbrook Cemetery, 395 Main St., Westport, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donald's name to the CT Human Society - Westport Adoption Center or the American National Red Cross. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in Westport News on Jan. 17, 2020