Doris Jean Clouspy
1934 - 2020
D. Jean Clouspy
D. Jean Clouspy, 86, longtime resident of Athens, GA, died Wednesday, August 19th surrounded by her loving family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister aunt and friend. Growing up in a large loving family from humble beginnings in Baltimore, she graduated from Patterson Park High, later resided in Westport, CT and eventually landed in Athens. Jean was a lifelong athlete and sports enthusiast, excelling at tennis and golf. She avidly followed her favorite sports teams: the Falcons, Ravens, Bulldogs, and Braves. Her interests beyond sports were wide-ranging and included education, the arts, international travel, politics, and nature.
Jean was a woman ahead of her time. Her political interests started early in life growing up in inner city Baltimore and witnessing racial injustice. She encouraged critical thinking and challenged the status quo, drinking from black water fountains during times of segregation.
She was a lifelong learner and philanthropist. Her philanthropy extended to education, nature and the arts, including a donation to the High Museum of Art's permanent collection. In addition to endowing two scholarships through Johns Hopkins University, she also funded the educational pursuits of many.
Her passions included her family, her friends, her devoted dog friend Miss Priss, books, card-playing, and bird-watching.
Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William C. Clouspy, her beloved son Cort Clouspy (Liz), and her beloved brother Roy Webb (JoAnne). Survivors include her adoring daughters Lauren Venditto (Joe), Beth Davis (Paul), Jill Burgett (Greg), and daughter-in-law Liz Clouspy, grandchildren Aubrey, Chelsea (Jody), Cort, Casey (Lee), Mallory (Courtney), three great-grandchildren Linnea, Bellyn and Beau, siblings Evelyn (Walter), Delores (Riley), Larry (Bob), nieces and nephews and lifelong friends Elaine Levy and Rhonda Bloom.
She will be remembered for her positive attitude, her non-judgmental nature, and her generosity.
Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Westport-News on Aug. 24, 2020.
August 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
