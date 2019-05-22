Dorothy Myers

Dorothy Hooker Myers of Naples, FL and Westport, CT passed away at home on April 24th. Dottie has waged a 20 year battle with breast cancer, a heart attack, and then the endometrial cancer took her from us. She was so strong and resilient. Dottie was born in Huntington, IN and moved to Brooklyn, NY. She graduated from Erasmus Hall High School.

She met Robert G. (Bob) Myers at the University of Maryland. Her sorority house (Alpha Xi Delta) was on the adjacent corner from Bob's fraternity house (Theta Chi). After graduation they were married at the Chapel at the University of Maryland on Aug. 21, 1954, reception at the Theta Chi house.

The joy of Dottie's life was family and friends. Four children: Drew, Dana, Kimberly, and Steven. Nine grandchildren: Brad, Libby, Carter, Garrett, Jackie, Lauren, Christie, Abby, and Stephanie.

Dottie lived a very full, balanced life and was the life of the party. Her range of interests was broad and accomplished and she was cherished by all who knew her. She was a loving wife and mother, school teacher, successful realtor, traveler (more than 50 countries), bridge player, golfer, tennis player, and skier. She loved Broadway, worked and performed in Community theatre (Texas, Florida, Connecticut ). She found time for charity work, to be with friends, and loved to decorate her homes. Dottie will be missed.

A service was held on Friday, May 10th at Greens Farms Congregational Church at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607-1460, Bridgeport Rescue Mission, 1088 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport CT 06605. Published in Westport News on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary