Dorothy B. Smith

October 2, 1927 - April 26, 2020Dorothy Byrde Smith, a current Westport, CT resident died at the age of 95 on April 26, 2020. Dorothy was born and raised in the Pittsburgh area on October 2, 1924 and spent her early years being very close to her Grandfather, a Methodist minister. He was an enormous influence on her, and she spoke of him often in her aging years.

Dorothy married and had three children Barbara Recker, Warren (Rick) and Gary. She was always working with many different jobs such as a riveter during World War II, working for Westinghouse and eventually working for an Optometrist in Oakland PA, retiring at the age of 65. Dorothy spent many years with the love of her life Ed and sharing many, many laughs with all her friends and family in her beloved city of Pittsburgh. Eventually she moved outside of Atlanta to live with her son Gary and his family enjoying many years there before moving to Westport, CT in 2006. She resided at Westport Rehabilitation Center where she made many more friends and served as Vice President and President of the Residents Council. She also was a huge lover of cats having many of them throughout her life. When asked, Dorothy would say her legacy was her children and grandchildren who were the light of her life as she was to them.

Everyone she met fell in love with Dorothy, she was a bright light in our world and will be incredibly missed. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Nora and Chester Smith, her sister Marjorie, her son Gary, two grandchildren Michael and Chad, the love of her life Ed and many, many friends. She is survived by her daughter Barbara and son Rick (his wife Lee), daughter-in-law Jayne, her grandchildren Tracey, Marc, Matthew, Jessica and Max as well as her niece Mary Sue (and wife Karen).

Due to the current pandemic the family will plan a celebration of her life at a later date. Donations can be made in her name to the Connecticut Humane Society or to PAWS.







