Dorvan Manus

Dorvan Manus passed away in April of this year. Born in Toronto in 1927, only child of Marvin G. Manus and Bella Schafer Manus, he moved to New York City as a young man, where he worked as an antique dealer, later as a Madison Avenue copyrighter.

In the 1950's he and his lifelong partner, Francesco Saltalamacchia ('Salty'), lived in Gramercy Park before moving to Westport in the 1960's, where they shared the house on Compo Road South, with stage actress, Grace Carney. They were known for entertaining many people of stage and screen including Heddy Lamar and Eileen Heckert.

Dorvan spent the rest of his life in Westport, where he was a local artist of some renown, and an enthusiastic member of the Senior Center. He was an advocate for animals and a world traveler.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



