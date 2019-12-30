|
|
Edna Ianiri Macdonald
Edna I. Macdonald, age 87, of Surfside Beach, formerly of Westport, CT, died on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
She was the widow of Kenneth J. Macdonald, to whom she was married for 52 years. Edna was born on September 18, 1932 in Harrison, NY to the late Louis and Felicia Vitantonio Ianiri. She was predeceased by her brother, Pasquale Ianiri.
Edna loved to read, mostly history, a subject she nearly flunked in high school. Her favorite subjects were Henry VIII and Adolph Hitler. She enjoyed cooking and eating Italian food, all washed down with a nice bottle of Chianti. "There is nothing like a good dish of macaroni" she was fond of saying. Edna enjoyed a good martini (hold the vermouth!) while smoking a Virginia Slims 120 (she came a long way, baby!!). Playing bridge was one of her favorite things to do, even though she was one of the world's worst bridge players. Then there were the New York Times Crossword Puzzles. She was always determined to complete, correctly, the most difficult puzzles, sometimes at the total neglect of anything else she had to do. And she NEVER (well.....hardly ever) cheated after Rex Parker was installed on her computer. Edna lived a long, happy life.
Survivors include her sister, Anne Spizzirro (Fil) of Boynton Beach, FL and Rye, NY; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Westport News on Jan. 3, 2020