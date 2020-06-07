Edward Joseph Mallon

Edward Joseph Mallon, 94, formerly of Westport, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020.

Ed was born in Summit, New Jersey, on May 5, 1925 and was raised in nearby Short Hills. After graduating from Seton Hall Preparatory School in 1942, he served as a Forward Artillery Observer in the U.S. Army during World War II. Following the war, he graduated from Seton Hall University with a B.S. Degree in Accounting and shortly thereafter became a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. After brief assignments in Detroit and Los Angeles, Ed served for twenty-six years in New York City. He began his career in Counterintelligence and later moved to the Organized Crime Division. In 1958, he met Elizabeth ("Lisa") Trunz and they married on June 3, 1960.

In 1976, he retired from the FBI and moved his family to Westport to head the security operations of General Electric Corporation. He retired from GE in 1986, enjoyed many years of traveling with Lisa and later moved to Sharon, New Hampshire, to be closer to family.

Ed was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He possessed a strong sense of honor and duty along with a steady and optimistic approach to life. He was modest in attitude and brave in action, always quick to credit his guardian angel. Known for his humor and affable nature, Ed found the adventures and fun he had with many loyal friends throughout the years a lifelong source of joy. During the 30 years he lived in Westport, Ed could frequently be found enjoying a round of golf at Longshore, a barbecue at Compo Beach, or a dinner at Mario's. He was also an active tennis player and devoted football fan. Ed always had a book or two in hand, liked to debate current events, and actively track the stock market. He also enjoyed big band music as well as composing and singing short ditties for special occasions.

Ed was unfailingly generous and attentive to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by Lisa, his wife of sixty years, two daughters, Christina O'Rourke and her husband Patrick O'Rourke, of Sharon, NH; Patricia O'Connor and her husband Richard O'Connor, of Atherton, CA; as well as five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Olivia, and Edward O'Rourke, and Catherine and Shannon O'Connor.

Services will be planned at a later date.



