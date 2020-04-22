|
|
Elinor Clarfield Toberoff
Elinor Clarfield Toberoff, age 86 of Boca Raton, FL and Manhattan, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 19, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer. Ms. Toberoff was born in New York, NY, daughter of the late Sidney and Beatrice Kandel. Ms. Toberoff had a passion for travel, art and opera and she particularly loved the summers she spent in southern France with her late husband Max and family. More than anything she was loyal and devoted to her family and friends. Elinor raised her family in Westport, CT. She is survived by her devoted children, Stacey Clarfield Newman (Dr. Rick Newman) of Greenwich, CT, Cindy Hess of Palo Alto, CA, and Mitchell Clarfield (Christine Clarfield) of Malibu, CA, as well as 8 grandchildren, Benjamin Clarfield Newman, Miles Page Newman, Alexandra Brooke Newman, Madeline Faye Clarfield, Elena Rose Clarfield, Whitney Gayle Clarfield, Leah Clarfield Hess and Wallis Jane Hess. She was predeceased by her husband Wallace J. Clarfield and the late Max Toberoff. A private graveside service will take at Temple Israel Cemetery in Norwalk, CT. A memorial service via Zoom will take place after the burial service (TBA). Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. For more information or to share an online condolence, please visit www.greensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Westport News on Apr. 24, 2020