Eloise Ann Turken Epstein
Jan 4,1929 - Oct. 21, 2020Eloise Ann Turken Epstein passed peacefully at age 91 on October 21st of natural causes.
Born January 4, 1929 in New York City, she was the second of two children to Dr. Samuel Turken and Diana Goldstein Turken. A graduate of Brooklyn College with a degree in early childhood education, she met her future husband, the late Dr. Gerald Epstein, at 16 years of age, and they married in 1948. When Gerald received his dental degree at age 20, they settled in Fairfield, CT where he opened his first office, and Eloise taught elementary school. They moved to Westport, CT 1957, where they raised their 3 sons, Richard Allen Epstein, Kenneth Martin Epstein, and Steven Edward Epstein.
Eloise had a dynamic and memorable spirit, whose generosity and energy is remembered by all. She reveled in giving gifts to others, close and distant, and loved to entertain. She often took people under her wing, including other's children, families, and even caretakers. She founded a children's drama school, and was an active member of B'nai Brith and the Westport PTA. She travelled the world with her husband Jerry until his death in 1995, and enjoyed working as a travel agent. An accomplished pianist, Eloise hosted the Performers of Southern Connecticut, and her many friends for duo piano evenings on the 2 pianos in her living room. She was devoted to and loved her extended family, who fondly remember her blue eyes, her infectious laugh, and her perpetual optimism.
She is survived by her sons Richard Allen Epstein (Ina Chadwick) and Steven Edward Epstein (Cary Brown-Epstein), Kenneth Martin Epstein, (deceased 2019, survived by wife Amalia Taub- Epstein), grandchildren Nina Wilde, Rebecca Jarit, Jennifer Capalbo, Daniel and Michael Epstein, and Samuel Lee Lyons Epstein, and great-grandchildren Zachary and Shaina Goldberg, Charlie and William Capalbo, and Harrison Jarit.
In a final act of selfless giving, she donated her body to Yale Medical School, and a private memorial service was attended by close family only. A later memorial service is planned for her many friends and extended family.
Contributions may be made in her honor to https://secure.childrenshospital.org/site/TR/CommunityampTributeFundraising/ActiveEvents?px=2037744&pg=personal&fr_id=1232